A 39 year-old woman is getting treatment for burns she received last night at a home on Dillon Drive in Kelso, burns she apparently received when her father tried to pour gasoline on a fire. Sheriff’s Deputies and aid crews were called to the home in the 100 block of Dillon Drive just after 9:30 pm, where it was reported that the woman had suffered burns to her face and head. The woman was eventually taken to Saint John Medical Center for treatment; her condition hasn’t been updated this morning. As Deputies questioned those people on the scene, it was learned that the woman’s father tried to pour some gas on a fire, and the can caught fire. Apparently, he threw the can, and that spread the fire onto the victim. The Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the possibility of charging the father with assault, but no arrests have been reported as of yet.