They’re still trying to figure out how the gas got turned on and left on inside of a vacant home in South Kelso, an incident that led to an hours-long evacuation of several blocks last Friday morning. At about 9 am last Friday, a local resident called 911 to report the smell of natural gas. Firefighters responded and traced the gas to a vacant two-story home in the 400 block of Pine Street. They say that the gas was “flowing freely,” and apparently had been flowing for some time. The Hazmat Team from Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue used the mail slot to put a sensor into the house, and found that the gas level exceeded 50 percent of the air mix on the first floor of the home. Neighboring areas were evacuated while the house was ventilated. It’s still not known how the gas got turned on.