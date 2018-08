Traffic is moving again on Industrial Way, after a one-inch gas line was severed by a work crew. The incident was reported at about 2:50 yesterday morning, when a crew doing some pipe work for Cascade Natural Gas reported that they had hit an unmarked gas line. Industrial Way was closed to traffic, as repair crews worked to shut the flow of gas, and then to repair the line. Those repairs were complete by about 4:20 am, and the road was reopened. No injuries or other property damage was reported.