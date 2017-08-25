Along with the paving that the Department of Transportation is doing along State Route 411 from Tennant Way in Longview to Castle Rock, Cascade Natural Gas is replacing a gas line, working in the area between Washington Street and Hudson Street. Brothers Pipeline has been contracted for the work, with plans to install a high-pressure 12-inch main along 1st and 3rd Avenues, between Washington Street and Hudson. Work is expected to continue through Halloween, with occasional lane shifts and other traffic alterations. Parking is also being restricted, with NO parking allowed between 7 pm and 7 am in the project area. Traffic delays are possible, so you’re advised to find alternate routes to avoid these delays.