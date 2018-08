Groundbreaking ceremonies for the next gazebo at R. A. Long Park in the Longview Civic Circle are planned for this morning. The gazebo is a main component of the long-awaited R. A. Long Park Improvement Plan; that plan also includes a new plaza, new pathways, electrical upgrades, new lighting and landscaping improvements. The cost of the project is put at just over $800,000; $400,000 of the cost is being covered by a grant from the Kuntz Family Trust Fund; another private donation totals $75,000. A state grant of $287,000 is also helping to cover the costs. Most construction should be done by November, but the electrical and lighting improvements won’t be complete until next year. This morning’s ceremony starts at 11 am, across from the Monticello Hotel, and you’re invited to take part.