Be aware of some survey work that’s being done today and tomorrow in the area of Tennant Way and 3rd Avenue in Longview. The City of Longview has some geotechnical engineers coming in today, doing survey work on the shoulders of the off-ramps and on-ramps at 3rd and Tennant Way. There could be some congestion as a result of this work, so be ready for that if you’re heading into that area.