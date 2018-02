A romantic dinner is waiting for you and your honey this evening at Grounds for Opportunity in Kelso, and you’ll also be helping out the Meals on Wheels program in the local area. Grounds for Opportunity is operated by Lower Columbia CAP, offering local residents an opportunity to come in and learn skills for working in the food service industry, located in the old Corner Tavern building on South Pacific Avenue. They’re offering a special dinner menu this evening, featuring several special entrees and a butterscotch dessert. Two seatings are planned for this evening, going at 6 and 7:30 pm. Get information on tickets by calling 360-703-3020.