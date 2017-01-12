The City of Kalama is now formally announcing the passing of Police Chief Randy Gibson. City Administrator Adam Smee says that Gibson died Tuesday night, quote-“as a result of complications brought on by a high-stress incident and arrest from earlier in the day. Smee says that Gibson went into respiratory distress during the event, but he drove himself to the hospital. After evaluation and treatment, Gibson was sent home. He died later in the evening. In making the initial announcement, Kalama Police noted that Gibson had been battling cancer for some time. City officials are calling this a “line of duty death.” Smee says that Gibson faithfully served the citizens of Kalama for more than five years, working daily to improve the city and to protect its citizens. He says that Gibson’s professionalism and integrity serve as an example to us all. The City of Kalama is thanking Gibson for his service, as they send condolences and best wishes to his family and loved ones.