The Kalama Police Department is reporting that Police Chief Randy Gibson has passed away. The death was reported in a Facebook posting made early this morning, saying that Gibson died yesterday, after a long battle with cancer. They say that despite his illness, Gibson kept the citizens of Kalama as his priority, and he continued to serve until his dying day. Additional information on Gibson’s passing and memorial services will be released at a later time; even as the department mourns Gibson’s passing, they emphasize that police services to the community will not be disrupted.