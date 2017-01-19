A procession of emergency vehicles will wind its way in an around Kalama, also working its way around Longview before this afternoon’s memorial service for Kalama Police Chief Randy Gibson. This morning’s procession will be led by the Kalama Police Department and Cowlitz Fire District 5, and will also include the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, along with the police departments in Kelso, Longview, Woodland and Castle Rock, along with the Washington State Patrol.

Kalama City officials will close at 11 am today, and then the procession will begin at 11:15 am, at the District 5 Fire Station on Todd Road. They plan to head northwest on Cloverdale Road, then will go south to First Street, Kingwood and the Frontage Road, making their way to I-5 northbound. The procession will leave the freeway at the Longview Wye, coming on Tennant Way to Nichols Boulevard. They will continue to Ocean Beach Highway, and then will continue west on Ocean Beach to 42nd; there they will turn down to the New Life Church, planning to arrive at 11:45 am. The service will begin at the church at 1 pm. The City of Kalama is asking that the motorcade not be interrupted by non-procession vehicles.

The service at the New Life Church is scheduled to begin at 1 pm, and is open to the public. A private reception for the family will be held separately in Kalama, following this afternoon’s services. Gibson’s family is asking that you make memorial contributions to the Behind the Badge Foundation, in lieu of flowers; you can also donate to the Chief Randall Gibson Memorial Fund; head to Heritage Bank locations in Kelso or Longview to make a contribution, or you can drop that donation off at the City of Kalama offices, located at 195 North First Street in downtown Kalama.