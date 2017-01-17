Official memorial services for Kalama Police Chief Randall Gibson are now set. The City of Kalama now reports that the memorial service will take place this at 1 pm this Thursday at the New Life Church on 42nd Avenue in Longview. Prior to the service, there will be an exclusive procession of Kalama Emergency Response vehicle, honoring the Chief as they go through Kalama. The exact route and timing will be announced later. At the request of Gibson’s family, you’re asked to make memorial contributions to the Behind the Badge Foundation at behindthebadgefoundation.org. They’ve also set up the Chief Randall Gibson Memorial Fund has been established at Heritage Bank in Kelso and Longview; you can also drop donations off at the Kalama City Offices, located at 195 North First Street. City of Kalama offices will also close at 11 am on Thursday, for this Thursday’s memorial service. Gibson died last Tuesday after a long battle with cancer, having suffered respiratory distress after a “high-stress arrest.”