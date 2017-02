Smiles Dental in Longview is prepping for the annual “Gift of Smiles” Free Dental Day, signing people up today, to provide free dental services tomorrow. Local residents will be able to call in today, starting at 8 am, and make an appointment for cleanings or restorative dental work. The restorative work includes things like filling, extractions or other treatments that can be done in an hour, and that do not require extra labs. Smiles Dental will be doing this work tomorrow, but you must get an appointment beforehand. The phone lines at Smiles Dental will open at 8 am today; you can call 200-6995 after that time to make an appointment. Smiles Dental in Longview is located at 820 Ocean Beach Highway, suite 110. Get more information by going to welovesmiles.com. Smiles Dental started the Gift of Smiles in 2009, and has provided more than $710,000 in free dental services since that time.