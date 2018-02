Really high-speed internet is coming to Rainier, as Comcast announces that Rainier-area customers will soon be able to get internet speeds of up to one gigabyte per second. 10-gigabyte speeds will also be available businesses in the Rainier area. The 1-gig internet went live inside the Rainier city limits late last week; phase two of the installation, covering the outskirts of Rainier, will be available in about a month. Comcast is in the midst of making its first real improvements in the Rainier area in nearly 30 years, putting in more than 22 miles of hybrid fiber and coaxial cable into the county. City officials say that they’re excited about the upgrades, for both residential and business customer. While the 1-gig internet is extremely fast, it’s also not cheap. On the Xfinity web page, 1-gig internet will cost you at least $109 per month. Installation of 1-gig internet in the Kelso-Longview area is still some distance in the future. Get more information on the Xfinity web page, or call 1-800-Xfinity.