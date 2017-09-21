The “Give More 24!” online fundraiser is now under way, a 24-hour online event, collecting donations for local charities, school foundations and social service organizations. This is the third annual Give More 24! Event, with more than 130 organizations across Southwest Washington signed up to participate. Cowlitz County has 24 organizations involved in the Give More 24! Event, and many of those organizations have matching grants, looking to raise enough money to qualify for those matches. To find out more about each of these organizations, go to give-more-24.org, where there are snapshots of each of the entities involved. That’s also where you can help out by making a donation of at least $10 to the local group of your choice, while tracking the donation totals in real time.