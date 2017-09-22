They’re pretty excited at the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington, as they hit their goal of raising a million dollars in yesterday’s Give More 24 24-hour online giving event. The final total came in at $1,033,825, with more than 5,100 gifts pledged to the 130 agencies that were involved. Of the 24 Cowlitz County groups that were involved, the Southwest Washington Symphony led the way, receiving more than $26,000 in pledges from 83 individuals. The Emergency Support Shelter got $23,725 from 41 gifts, while the Lower Columbia College Foundation and the Lower Columbia School Gardens received widespread support. The LCC Foundation collected $19,191 in 122 separate gifts, while the School Gardens received 125 donations, for a total of $11,936. Leaders of the Community Foundation are extremely thankful to all who stepped up, as they already start making plans for the Give More 24 event in 2018. The full list of donation totals is available on the Give More 24 web page.