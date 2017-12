The United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties reports that this week’s “Giving Tuesday” event was a success, as around 3,500 items were donated to the 28 local non-profits that were involved. Local United Way Director Brooke Fisher-Clarke says that they also raised more than $1,500 in cash and gift card donations, and two new volunteers were also enrolled. Fisher-Clark says that they’re extremely excited about the community response, trying to frame the event so that people could see all of the different ways that they can help out. She says that this is an event that they can build on, and can get more people involved each year.