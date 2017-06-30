We still have two more days of preparation before the annual Go 4th Festival gets under way, which gets under way on Sunday, and runs through Tuesday at Lake Sacajawea. Parking restrictions around the lake will start tomorrow, as the Flea Market vendors arrive and start getting set up. Longview Police have maps available on mylongview.com, showing the traffic restrictions that will be in place, along with the parking designations.

Go 4th itself gets under way on Sunday, starting with the Cornhole Tournament, the Longview Firefighters Floating Hole-in-One, the Flea Market and a special church service at 10:30 am. During the day on Sunday, “Praise Bands” will be playing, going up to the Cardboard Boat Races at 4 pm. The nightcap on Sunday will be a performance by “Harvest Gold,” a Neil Young tribute band.

The Cornhole Tournament continues on Monday and Tuesday, along with the Floating Hole-In-One, the Flea Market and live music at Martin’s Dock. The Longview Pioneer Lions “Spirits Of Longview” Beer Garden takes place on Monday at the Cowlitz County Expo Center, a 21-and-over event that will get started at 5 pm. The Firecracker Fun Run happens at 6 pm on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Lions will host their annual Pancake Breakfast, the Timber Carnival gets under way, and the Go 4th Parade happens at 10 am. The Pioneer Lions Kids Races happen at noon on the lawn at R. A. Long High School, and the Timber Competitions start at 1 pm. There’s live music all day long at Martin’s Dock, and things wrap up with the fireworks show over Lake Sacajawea at around 10 pm.