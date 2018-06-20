The Longview Go 4th Association is out with several announcements about this year’s event, starting with the addition of carnival rides. The Association announced yesterday on Facebook that Funtasic Traveling Shows will be set up in front of R. A. Long High School, providing rides for kids of all ages.

They’re also announcing the “Firecracker Fun Run,” a 5K that will take place on the evening of Tuesday, July 3rd, saying that they will have a “brand new race feature” at this event. Register by 5 pm this Friday, June 22nd, to be guaranteed a T-shirt for the run. The registration desk will be set up along the Lake Sacajawea path near Matrin’s Dock and Kessler Boulevard.

Registration also ends today for the annual 4th of July Parade, which will get under way at 10 am on Independence Day. This year’s theme is “Longview’s 95th American Tradition,” as the city is now marking its 95th year of existence. There are some new rules you need to be aware of; nothing can be thrown to parade-watchers, and handouts are permitted by walking participants only. Equestrian units must provide cleanup units, and children will not be allowed to ride on floats to get back to the lineup area. Learn more by going to gofourthfestival.org.