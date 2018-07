The 2018 Go 4th Festival continues today, with the food vendors opening at 9 am, the Longview Firefighter Floating Hole-in-One at 10 am, and the Kid’s Fest at 11 am. The Carnival at R. A. Long High School opens at noon, and then the live entertainment at Martin’s Dock starts at 1:30 pm with Raeann Phillips. Northwest Groove will perform at 3:30 pm, Ted Boursaw will hit the stage at 5:30 pm, and Gold Dust will wrap things up at 8 pm. The annual Longview Pioneer Lions “Spirits of Longview” Beer Garden opens at 5 pm at the Cowlitz County Event Center, and then the first-ever Firecracker 5K Fun Run will head out from the Hemlock Plaza at 6 pm.