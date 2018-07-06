The Go 4th Festival Organization is out with the list of Parade winners and the first round of winning button numbers. Rai’s Angels Adult Family Home won the Commercial Float Award, while the Kelso Christian Assembly had the best Religious Float. The Youth Group Float Award went to the Great Chinook District Boy Scouts, and the West Coast Wild Cards had the best Equestrian exhibit. The ’23 Club had the best Commercial Motorized entry, while Mountain View Commercial Construction had the best Decorated Car. The “Grateful Wreck Youth Band” from the Longview Community Church won the youth Walking Award, the Go 4th Marching Band won the Adult Walking Award, and the Arrr Pirates were the best Costumed Group. The parade Grand Prize went to Lower Columbia School Gardens. Awards can be collected after July 10th at Longview Sewing, located at 1113 Vandercook Way.

The Week 1 button numbers are also being announced, with button number 388 being selected for the top prize of a $1,000 gift certificate from Valvoline Instant Oil Change. Button 1684 wins a package of dinner gift certificates; buttons 4366 and 1565 each win a Pizza per Month from Mikey’s Take and Bake Pizza. The full list of winning button numbers is posted on the Go 4th Festival web page, at gofourthfestival.org. Button prizes can also be collected at Longview Sewing on Vandercook Way. Get more details on the Go 4th web page, or go to the Go 4th Festival Facebook page.