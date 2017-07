The winners from this year’s Go 4th Parade are being announced:

Commercial Float Carl’s Towing

Religious Float Longview Community Church

Youth Group Float Scout Pack 452

Equestrian Hilander Ponies

Commercial Motorized Cowlitz County Dept. of Public Works

Decorated Car Lower Columbia School Gardens

Youth Walking R. A. Long Cheerleaders and Football Players

Adult Walking Go Fourth Marching Band

Costumed Group Columbia River Shriners

Grand Prize Longview Highlands Neighborhood Association

Plaques can be picked up at Longview Sewing 1113 Vandercook Way

The Go 4th Button Numbers are also out:

523 $1,000 from Valvoline Instant Oil change

7889 12–$50 Dinner Gift Certiticates

2051 Mikey’s Take & Bake Pizza A Month for A Year

404 Mikey’s Take & Bake Pizza A Month for A Year

2437 Sewing Machine from Longview Sewing

4410 Kitchen Basket from Longview Sewing & Kitchen

2078 2 Mariner Tickers from KLOG/KUKN/THE WAVE

2772 $50 Shilo Gift Certificates from KLOG/KUKN/THE WAVE

4870 $50 Shilo Gift Certificates from KLOG/KUKN/THE WAVE

7786 $50 Shilo Gift Certificates from KLOG/KUKN/THE WAVE

5498 Boss Audio System, MP3, CD, AMFM from Rainier Auto Sound

3243 Kona Guitar from Pets Pawns & Instruments

6905 $50 Shilo Gift Certificates from KBAM/KEDO/Rocket 107/98.3 The Peak

4509 $50 Shilo Gift Certificates from KBAM/KEDO/Rocket 107/98.3 The Peak

2878 $50 Shilo Gift Certificates from KBAM/KEDO/Rocket 107/98.3 The Peak

3555 12–$25 Lunch Gift Certiticates

Prizes can be picked up at Longview Sewing & Kitchen 1113 Vandercook, Longview, WA