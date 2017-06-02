A nationwide arrest warrant with one million dollars in bail is now out for 52 year-old Anthony “Tony” Merrill of Ocean Park, as the owner of Long Beach Krazy Kars apparently has skipped bail on the felony charges that have been filed against him. The Chinook Observer has an update on the case involving Merrill and his wife. Several weeks ago, search warrants were served at Merrill’s businesses in Long Beach, as the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office alleges that Merrill was selling large amounts of illegal drugs out of the business, while also being involved in burglaries and trafficking in stolen property. Pacific County Prosecutor Mark McClain is quoted as saying that Merrill is now “in the wind,” after failing to show up for a court date on May 19th. Along with the allegations of drug trafficking, it’s also alleged that Merrill orchestrated a burglary back in January, where large numbers of firearms were stolen. Some of those guns were recovered in when the search warrants were served. In addition to the drug charges that were filed in April, Merrill now faces charges of first-degree burglary, theft of a gun and theft of a motor vehicle. Call local police if you can help with this case.