It’s now being reported that plea agreements have been reached in the Long Beach Go-Cart Drug Sales case. The Chinook Observer now reports that Tony Merrill of Long Beach is pleading guilty to ten felony counts connected to the investigation. Merrill is one of ten people who have been arrested and convicted in connection with the case, which started in April of last year. Over a period of months, undercover operatives bought meth and heroin out of the Long Beach Go-Cart track, and other concessions owned by Merrill. The investigation also showed that Merrill was trafficking in stolen guns. After his arrest in April of last year, Merrill skipped out on his bail, eventually heading to Mexico. Family members who had backed Merrill’s bail ended up losing a quarter-million dollars to a local bail bond company. Merrill was arrested on October 24th, picked up in Cabo San Lucas. Merrill entered guilty pleas to ten felony counts on April 27th, and he’s due back in court for sentencing in August. It’s reported that he faces a minimum of six years in prison.