The Ness Brothers of Castle Rock are helping to provide key equipment that’s helping with the move of Mountain Goats from Olympic National Park to the North Cascades. The brothers, who are also master hunters, have volunteers some 450 hours to design and build 30 specialized crates that are now being used to help move these animals. Washington Fish and Wildlife say that these crates are helping to save thousands of dollars as they move these animals, and they also say that these crates will help to make moving small and medium-sized animals for conservation and management programs for years to come. Get more information on the Washington Fish and Wildlife web page, at wdfw.wa.gov.