In preparation of a cleanup of oil and other hazardous materials from the Columbia River near Goble, the U. S. Coast Guard, Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality and the Oregon National Response Corporation conducted a “site assessment and hazard categorization” at the submerged land lease site on the river. Coast Guard officials say that they’re now preparing to remove all oil and hazardous materials from the site, where the old “River Queen” floating restaurant is now moored, along with several other derelict vessels. The Coast Guard’s Pacific Strike Team is leading this effort, one of three regionally-based teams that can rapidly deploy to prevent or clean up hazardous material discharges. The Coast Guard and Oregon’s DEQ will supervise the cleanup of the site, which will begin on June 1st.