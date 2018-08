Authorities in Oregon are reporting that a standoff involving an armed and barricaded subject in a house on Nicolai Road has ended peacefully. Alerts went out from Columbia County public safety agencies at about 6:30 yesterday evening, warning of heavy police activity in the area of Nicolai Road and Wasser Road. Residents were advised to shelter in place, while roadblocks were maintained by officers with rifles. After several hours, it was reported that the man had surrendered peacefully, and was in custody. Other details have not yet been released, including the name of the suspect, and the reasons behind the standoff. Oregon State Police and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to investigate.