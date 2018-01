Randy Allen Goforth, 51, of Longview is pleading guilty to multiple counts of child rape and child molestation, admitting that he sexually assaulted multiple children in the local area over a number of years. Today’s Daily News reports on the guilty plea from Goforth, who now admits that he raped four victims over more than two decades. This case first started in late May of last year, when an 11 year-old girl and a 15 year-old girl came forward with sexual assault claims. In June, two more victims came forward, claiming that Goforth had assaulted them years ago. One says that he had sexually abused her between the ages of 9 and 17, and she says that Goforth threatened to kill her mother if she said anything. Goforth is now pleading guilty to nine counts of child rape and four counts of child molestation, and he scheduled for sentencing on March 7th.