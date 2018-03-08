A man who sexually assaulted children over more than two decades will now be going to prison, sentenced yesterday in Cowlitz County Superior Court. TDN reports on this story; in January of this year, Randy Goforth, 51, of Longview entered an Alford Plea to multiple counts of second-degree child molestation and third-degree rape of a child. Under an Alford Plea, the defendant does not plead guilty, but he admits that the prosecution has enough evidence to convict. Goforth was accused of molesting two girls, and during the investigation, at least two additional victims came forward. With the plea agreement, the Cowlitz County Prosecutor agreed to drop additional charges. Superior Court Judge Stephen Warning accepted the recommendation from attorneys, sentencing Goforth to 17 years and six months in prison. The sentence also includes three years of community custody and lifetime no-contact orders with the victims in the case.