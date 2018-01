Two Longview middle schools continue to be recognized for getting kids ready to pursue educational opportunities after high school. In back-to-back years, Cascade and Monticello Middle Schools are being recognized as top performers in getting students ready for post-K-12 education. The latest numbers show that 78 percent of eligible students at Monticello are signing up for Washington’s College Bound Scholarship program, while 81 percent of students at Cascade are getting signed up. Eligible students have until June 30th of their eighth grade year to sign up for the state-funded program, which helps to cover tuition at public and private colleges all across the state, including trade schools. Statewide, the enrollment rate is 71 percent.