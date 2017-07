The owners of a business on Oregon Way report that someone has been hitting golf balls in the direction of the building, with one of those balls breaking a window yesterday morning. A call came in from the business at about 11:30 yesterday morning, reporting that a golf ball had just broken out a front window. They say that this has become a problem in recent weeks, with a half-dozen balls being launched in the direction of the business. This is the first time that any damage had been done. The business owner was able to point to a nearby house as the source of the incoming golf balls, but Longview Police say that no suspects have been identified.