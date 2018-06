Today is Goonies Day in Astoria, and the “Shot in Astoria” celebration will run through the weekend. In 2010, the Mayor of Astoria declared June 7th as Annual Goonies Day. Then the “Shot in Astoria” celebration grew out of that, celebrating all of the movies that have been shot in Astoria and other nearby areas. Festivities are planned through the weekend, including Copper Bones Virtual 5K, “Goonies Day Trivia” at the Merry Time Bar and Grill, a Community Skate Night, an 80’s dance party and more. Get the whole schedule by going to thegoondocks.org.