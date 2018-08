Starting today, additional fire restrictions go into effect in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, starting with the prohibition of open campfires throughout the forest. Fires are now allowed only in metal fire pits or rings, in developed recreation sites. Any type of open fire, including charcoal briquettes, cooking fires and warming fires are now prohibited until further notice. Permissible heat sources for cooking include portable stoves or lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel. Smoking outside of vehicles is also prohibited. Even where fires are still allowed, Forest Service officials say that you need to be careful. You’re advised to use the metal fire rings, and clear vegetation away from flames. Be sure to have a shovel and a bucket of water nearby, and be sure that your fire is completely out before leaving the area. For people working in the National Forest, Industrial Fire Protection Level 2 remains in effect. These restrictions will remain in place until there’s “significant moisture” to lower the fire danger.