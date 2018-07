An Open House is planned for today at the Headquarters of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, going from 5 to 7 pm today in Vancouver. The Gifford Pinchot National Forest is now situated on the campus of the Fort Vancouver National Historic Site, located at 987 McClellan Road. You can stop by any time during the event, and you can meet with staff to discuss the current goals in the forest, services available and other information. In addition to the Open House, guided tours will be offered between 5:45 and 6 pm, there will be a Kids’ Area, and Smokey Bear will stop by between 5:30 and 6 pm. Anyone interested can come on by.