A 78 year-old man apparently suffered a fatal heart attack as he was driving on Grade Street yesterday afternoon. Kelso Police say that Gerald Ronald Destromp of Kelso was coming into downtown when he suffered his attack. Destromp’s car swerved off of the roadway, hitting a light pole before crashing into the wall of HortiCulture Garden Supply. KPD reports that Destromp was deceased when they checked on him, and County Coroner Tim Davidson says that it looks like Destromp had expired prior to hitting the building. The business owner says that the building damage was not severe; repairs have been made, and they plan to be open for business today.