It’s the big weekend for graduation ceremonies around the area, with nine local high schools holding commencement tonight and tomorrow. Castle Rock, Kalama, Three Rivers Christian, Wahkiakum and Woodland High Schools will all hold graduation tonight, while Kelso, Clatskanie, Rainier and Toledo will all honor the Class of 2017 tomorrow. Mark Morris, R. A. Long and Ilwaco High Schools will have graduation next weekend; Lower Columbia College also holds graduation next Friday night.