The graduation season begins this weekend, with the Class of 2017 making its debut during exercises that are planned tomorrow in Winlock, Toutle and Naselle. The Class of 2017 marches at 3 pm tomorrow up in Winlock, while graduation ceremonies are planned at 4 pm at Toutle Lake High School and Naselle High School. The majority of commencement exercises at local high schools will be taking place over the next week, along with the Lower Columbia College graduation on Friday, the 16th. The area’s final ceremony will take place on Monday, the 19th, at Discovery High School in Longview.