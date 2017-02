Karen Grafton is the newest member of the Kelso School Board, selected Monday night after two candidates were interviewed. Grafton was elected on a unanimous vote, following interviews with her and with Kuyler Devine. David Matney took his name out of the running on Monday morning. Grafton works locally in the health care field, with a degree in business and accounting from Portland State. She has served on local boards before, including work on the board of directors for Lower Columbia CAP and on the Lower Columbia College Medical Assistant Oversight Board. Board President Bob Lucas says that they’re “thrilled” to have Grafton on the Kelso School Board; she succeeds Patty Wood, who was recently elected to the Washington State Board of Education.