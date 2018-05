The man who allegedly shot and killed his neighbor in Winlock on the 23rd of this month is now in jail, booked after having spent several days under medical care and observation. Randolph Thomas Graham, 58, of Winlock is now being held on a charge of aggravated first-degree murder, charged with killing his neighbor in his driveway. It’s alleged that Graham pulled up to his home in the 400 block of Meier Road shortly after 8 pm on the 23rd, as Randy Lester, 44, and his 15 year-old son were playing basketball in their driveway. Lewis County Deputies say that Graham pulled a gun and fired several rounds in the direction of Lester, killing him. The 15 year-old ran for safety, and to alert other family members. Graham went into his home and then was involved in a standoff for several hours. The investigation is continuing, while Graham is held without bail.