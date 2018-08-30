It took only a few hours for a Lewis County Superior Court jury to find Randolph Graham, 59, of Winlock guilty on all charges connected to the May 23rd shooting death of Randy Lester, 44. Graham has been convicted of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, and now face sentencing next Tuesday, following the week-long trial. On May 23rd of this year, Lester and his 16 year-old son were shooting hoops in their driveway, which is shared with Graham. There had been some ongoing disputes between the neighbors, and on that evening, Graham pulled up in his pickup, yelled at Lester, then he shot him through the open window of the truck. Lester went to the ground after being hit three times, while Hunter Lester ran. The trail of rounds fired by Graham shows that he was also trying to hit the teen. Graham claims that the shooting was self-defense, testifying that Lester started the confrontation, and was also armed with a pistol. The jury rejected those claims, convicting Graham on all counts. Sentencing is set for 1 pm next Tuesday; Graham could be sentenced to life in prison.