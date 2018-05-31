The bail for the Winlock man who’s accused of gunning down a neighbor has been increased to $5 million. The Centralia Chronicle reports on yesterday’s hearing in Lewis County Superior Court, where Randolph Thomas Graham, 58, was formally charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. It’s alleged that Graham pulled up to the driveway of his neighbor, Randy Lester, 44, as he was playing basketball with his 15 year-old son on the night of May 23rd. It’s claimed that Graham pulled a handgun and then started firing at Lester and his son. Lester was hit multiple times, including at least two shots in his back as he tried to run. A final shot in the back of the head was fatal. Authorities say that the track of the rounds also show that Graham was trying to shoot the 15 year-old as he ran for safety. Graham was arrested at his home, after a standoff of several hours. It’s reported that there has been an “ongoing dispute” between Graham and Lester; Facebook posts indicate that Graham has been keeping the Lesters “under surveillance.” Defense counsel was appointed for Graham; arraignment is set for June 14th.