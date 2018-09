Randolph T. Graham, 59, of Winlock is being sent to prison for more than five decades after he was convicted in the murder of his neighbor. One week ago, Graham was convicted of shooting and killing Randy Lester, 44, and of attempted murder after he also shot at Lester’s 16 year-old son. Graham was also convicted of drive-by shooting, marijuana manufacture and possession of a controlled substance. Emotions ran high during the hearing in Lewis County Superior Court, with Lester’s wife referring to Graham as a “monster.” Graham continued with his self-defense claim as he made a statement to the court and the family. Graham was sentenced to 500 months for the murder charge, and 300 months for the attempted murder. Those sentences will run consecutively, while the drive-by and marijuana sentences will run concurrently. Graham’s attorney also served the court with a notice of appeal.