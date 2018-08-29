The Winlock man who is accused of gunning down his neighbor in May of this year went onto the witness stand yesterday, claiming that he shot and killed the man in a case of self-defense. Today’s Daily News reports on the conclusion of testimony in the case involving Randolph Graham, 59, who is accused of shooting and killing Randy Lester, 44, on May 23rd. Graham says that he was stopping to talk about a shared utility bill, when Lester “jumped in front of his truck,” and then approached with what Graham thought was a pistol. Graham says that he acted in self-defense, shooting Lester three times. Graham says that he got out of his truck to “disarm” Lester. He claims that Lester started to turn over, so Graham shot him a fourth time, with the idea that Lester was still armed, and was going to shoot him. This is in direct contrast to the testimony of 16 year-old Hunter Lester, who stated that Graham started the contact, shot his father through an open window of the truck, and then fired several rounds at him as he ran away. Graham is expected to be the last witness; closing arguments are expected this morning in Lewis County Superior Court, and the jury should have the case later today.