Longview Firefighters got some hose work in on Sunday, as they helped to deal with grain that was spilled onto the roadway. At about 1:15 Sunday afternoon, a truck hauling grain was going through the area of Industrial Way and Prudential Boulevard, and spilled a portion of that load onto the road. Fire officials say that the “rain-wetted grain” became very slippery, making driving through the area very tricky. Firefighters responded and used their hose to clean the roadway. We haven’t heard yet if the driver is being cited.