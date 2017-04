The State Patrol continues to investigate a Saturday crash on Highway 12 near Rochester, a two-car collision that put five people in the hospital. Troopers say that a car driven by a 41 year-old Cathlamet man crossed the center line on Highway 12, crashing head-on into a car coming the other way. The Cathlamet man and a 47 year-old female passenger were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, while two other passengers were taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia; the 51 year-old driver of the other car also went to St. Peter. Troopers say that it looks like driver impairment was as factor in the collision.