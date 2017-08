A garage and two outbuildings were destroyed in a wildfire that scorched more than 32 acres in the Grand Mound area of Thurston County. The West Thurston Fire was reported yesterday morning, spreading rapidly and threatening homes in the area. Residents were evacuated as the Department of Natural Resources and other local fire agencies responded. A DNR firefighter suffered an injury to her hand during yesterday’s effort. At 8 pm, the fire was declared to be out, but crews are on the scene all night, to keep an eye out for hotspots and possible re-starts of the fire. The investigation into the cause is also under way, and they say that the fire appears to be “man-started.”