Yolanda Mariah Zawistowski, 58, of Longview is under arrest after she allegedly shot her grandson in the knee with a pellet gun. The grandson called Longview Police at about 4:30 last Friday afternoon, from his room in a home in the 400 block of 20th Avenue. The grandson says that his grandmother was extremely intoxicated, and was actually looking for a baseball bat before she found the BB gun and shot him in the knee. The grandson says that he was able to get the pellet gun away before locking himself in his room. Officers say that Zawistowski was extremely intoxicated and upset when officers arrived, and called them many “bad names” as she was being arrested. Zawistowski is currently being held without bail on a single count of fourth-degree domestic violence assault.