Green Mountain Work

Be aware that Green Mountain Road will close this morning near the intersection with Cloverdale Road, as Cowlitz County Public Works begins a culvert replacement project. The temporary closure will begin at 8:30 this morning, about 400 feet east of the intersection with Cloverdale Road; this work is expected to take only one day, and should be complete by 3:30 this afternoon. Alternate routes are available, and you’re advised to avoid this area today, to avoid possible congestion and delays.