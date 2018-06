Condolences and sympathies are going out to Jon and Christine Randall of Longview, as Christine Randall’s father was killed on Tuesday in a car wreck. This happened just a few hours after he was here, helping to build a playset for his one year-old granddaughter. Arden Olsen, 70, of Gresham was in Longview on Tuesday, helping Jon in building the swingset before heading back to his home in Gresham. At about 2:30 Tuesday, Olsen was killed in a two-car crash not far from his home. Olsen’s wife of 51 years tells Portland media that he had gone for a drive with a friend in his classic 1968 Dodge Charger, and then he was killed when the Charger was hit by a van. John Stewart, 76, of Gresham was the van driver, and he also died in the crash. Jon and Christine Randall are well-known in the local community, driving the Rely Local trolley to events in the area, working to promote Cowlitz County businesses. The crash investigation continues, while memorial services are pending.