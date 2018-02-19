Shane Lewellen, 23, of Kelso is being charged with unlawful imprisonment and assault with sexual motivation, after an incident from last week at a home near Kalama. The Daily News reports on the arrest of Lewellen, after the incident that happened last Tuesday at a home in the 200 block of Elm Street. The victims were a man and a woman who had come to do some foundation work on the house. They had to go into the basement of the house to access the work area, going through a small door that was several feet off of the ground. It’s alleged that Lewellen slapped the butt of the female worker, and then he allegedly grabbed both buttocks. They say that Lewellen then tried to close the crawl space door on the workers, but they were able to force the door open. They escaped and called for help. Lewellen was arrested and is now being held on bail of $25,000.