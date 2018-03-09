A man who had been a Corrections Officer for just three months is now in jail himself, charged with bringing drugs into the jail, and for having sexual contact with a female inmate. Chief Criminal Deputy Charlie Rosenzweig says that Kelly Burgin, 50, of Castle Rock was arrested on Wednesday, charged with unlawful delivery of marijuana, introducing contraband into the jail, and second-degree custodial sexual misconduct. It’s alleged that Burgin brought marijuana edibles into the jail, and then he gave a “very small amount” to a female inmate. It’s also claimed that Burgin had sexual contact with that inmate. Rosenzweig says that Burgin had been a Corrections Officer for just over three months; he has now been terminated. The violations were reported by jail staff; they are not identifying the inmate that was allegedly involved. They do say that she is cooperating with the investigation.